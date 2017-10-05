Quantcast

Boeing to host UAE Ambassador to U.S. in Charleston

By Nick Krueger, Digital Content Producer
Photo Source: WCSC Photo Source: WCSC
CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) -

Boeing will host a special guest on Thursday. 

The Ambassador of the United Arab Emirates will visit the company's North Charleston facility for a tour and luncheon. 

Multiple high-level Boeing executives will also be in attendance including Tim Keating, the senior vice president of Government Operations. 

Many Boeing clients, including Etihad Airways, are located in the United Arab Emirates. Etihad currently has an order with Boeing for 30 787-10 aircraft. 

