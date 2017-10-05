5 Around Town: Fright Nights, muscle cars, IOP run, poetry and MOJA

Welcome to the month of pumpkins, haunted houses, and the return of oyster roasts. October in the Lowcountry will be a scream!

Boone Hall Fright Nights

Halloween is still more than three weeks away, but the thrills and frights are already underway at Boone Hall Plantation.

Boone Hall Fright Nights are back after a one-year hiatus. The haunted tradition is open now through Halloween with four scary attractions: Cemetery of Lost Souls, The Crypt, Wicked Woods Haunted Hayride, and The Gateway 4D.

Fright Nights will be open from 7:15 p.m. to midnight on Fridays and Saturdays and 7:15 p.m. to 10 p.m. on Sundays and weekdays. Tickets are sold for each attraction individually or guests can purchase a "scream pass" to all four for $36 with fees. To skip to the front of the line, guests can purchase VIP "Faster to the Fear" tickets for $48.78 with fees. Click here for more information and to purchase tickets online.

Boone Hall Pumpkin Patch

The Boone Hall Pumpkin Patch and Corn Maze are open through October 31.

The family-friendly site includes games for children, a hayride, a petting zoo and the popular corn maze all for one admission price of $10. The pumpkin patch and corn maze are open Monday through Saturday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. and 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Sundays. For more information, click here.

MOJA Arts Festival

The MOJA Arts Festival wraps up with a weekend of events highlighting African-American and Caribbean culture.

The juried art exhibition at City Gallery is open each day through Sunday. The Claflin University Concert Choir will hold a free performance at Calvary Baptist Church on Saturday at 4 p.m. The highlight of the weekend is the MOJA Festival finale on Sunday. The free party at Hampton Park from 4 p.m. until dark will feature live music, craft vendors, food and more. For more information and a detailed schedule of the events, click here.

IOP Connector Run

Runners will take over the Isle of Palms Connector Saturday morning for the 25th annual IOP Connector Run.

The 5K and 10K races begin on Palm Boulevard on the Isle of Palms at 8 a.m. The race course will take participants along Palm Boulevard and then left onto the IOP Connector. Runners and walkers in the 5K will turn around at the halfway point. The 10K racers will cross all the way into Mount Pleasant before turning around.

The Isle of Palms Run raises money for children's charities in the Lowcountry. Registration is $35 in advance and $40 on race day. Late registration will open at 6 a.m. on Saturday at the public safety building on Isle of Palms. The IOP Connector will be closed to traffic beginning at 7 a.m. Click here for more information and to register online.

Free Verse Festival

Charleston's first poet laureate is trying to promote the power of the written word around the Holy City this weekend.

The first Free Verse Festival is the brainchild of Markus Amaker and will include poetry events and workshops around the downtown Charleston and West Ashley areas. Don't be surprised to spot poems on sidewalks, napkins, t-shirts, and more. The schedule includes a poets laureate show Friday night. The free show at City Gallery at Waterfront Park will include Amaker and also Poets Laureate from Columbia and the state of South Carolina. On Saturday, poets will set up with typewriters in Marion Square and create original poems for $5. Click here for more information on the festival.

Final Batter Home Game

The Charleston Battery are heading to the playoffs and will play their final regular season home match on Saturday.

The Battery will host the Harrisburg City Islanders at MUSC Health Stadium. The match is also sponsored by MUSC and all its employees can get free tickets by presenting ID at the box office. Fans are encouraged to stick around after the match for a fireworks show to celebrate the home finale.

Fans in downtown Charleston can get a ride out to Daniel Island for the match. The Battery will bus fans from Bay Street Biergarten downtown to the stadium. Bus pick up starts at 6 p.m. and will drop fans back off after the match at 10 p.m. The gates open at 5:30 p.m. and the match begins at 7 p.m. Click here to purchase tickets online.

Nexton Car Show

Muscle cars will be lined up behind Carolina Ale House in Summerville on Saturday.

Everyone's invited to the 5th Annual Dream Machines Open Auto Show will include hundreds of classic and modern cars and trucks from the Lowcountry Muscle Car club members. Nexton has teamed up with the Lowcountry Muscle Car Club to raise money for the Summerville Miracle League. The free show from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. includes the cars, door prizes, raffles, activities for children and more.

Prizes for the top cars and trucks, best-in-show, club spirit and more will be handed out at the show. For more information, click here.

Oyster Roast for Veterans

A Johns Island restaurant and bar are teaming up with a local veterans organization to host an oyster roast fundraiser.

Everyone is invited to "Shuck One for a Service Member" at the Fat Hen on Maybank Highway Sunday. The restaurant will join Seanachai and the Vantage Point Foundation to raise money for post-9/11 veterans. The event from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. will include live music, oysters, BBQ sliders, fried chicken and more. Tickets are $20 per person and $15 for the military. Click here for more information.

Second Sunday on King

The weekend wraps up with the monthly Second Sunday on King activities in downtown Charleston.

King Street will be closed off to vehicle traffic between Calhoun and Queen Streets from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. Businesses open their doors and everyone is invited to enjoy the shopping, dining and even live street entertainment.

For more information on any Second Sunday on King specials and to print out a pass for two hours of free parking, click here.

