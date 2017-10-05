Charleston Battery to host Atlanta United, Columbus Crew SC, and Minnesota United FC

The Charleston Battery will welcome Major League Soccer’s (MLS) Atlanta United, Columbus Crew SC, and Minnesota United FC to MUSC Health Stadium this coming February for the 2018 Carolina Challenge Cup (CCC).

This year’s CCC will be the 14th staging of the tournament. The Charleston Battery first held CCC in 2004, becoming one of the first lower-division American soccer clubs to host multiple MLS teams for preseason. The tournament has offered soccer fans in South Carolina the opportunity to see international superstars play in Charleston for more than a decade.

The 2018 Challenge Cup will feature two of MLS’ newest franchises and one of its oldest. The Battery will welcome back Atlanta United and reigning CCC champions, Columbus Crew SC, for the second consecutive year, while Minnesota United will make their first ever trip to Charleston.

“We’re really excited about this year’s Challenge Cup,” said Eric Bowman, Charleston Battery’s Chairman. “We’ve put together a great tournament that will feature some of the best teams and players in Major League Soccer. We’re looking forward to providing another unforgettable experience for soccer fans here in Charleston.”

With a 5,100 seat capacity at MUSC Health Stadium, CCC offers soccer fans unmatchable interaction with some of Major League Soccer’s best. The 2018 Challenge Cup will showcase MLS stars including Miguel Almirón (Atlanta United), Josef Martínez (Atlanta United), Justin Meram (Columbus Crew SC), Ola Kamara (Columbus Crew SC) and Kevin Molino (Minnesota United).

The four participating teams will play in a round robin style tournament with doubleheaders on February 17, 21, and 24. The tentative match schedule is:

Saturday, February 17th

Atlanta United vs. Columbus Crew SC (5:00 PM EST)

Charleston Battery vs. Minnesota United (7:30 PM EST)

Wednesday, February 21st [DOLLAR BEER NIGHT]

Charleston Battery vs. Columbus Crew SC (5:00 PM EST)

Atlanta United vs. Minnesota United (7:30 PM EST)

Saturday, February 24th

Columbus Crew SC vs. Minnesota United (5:00 PM EST)

Charleston Battery vs. Atlanta United (7:30 PM EST)

Charleston Battery Soccer Club will be hosting a youth tournament in conjunction with the MLS preseason tournament. For more information about the Youth Carolina Challenge Cup, visit chsbatterysc.com.

All 2018 Season Ticket plans include CCC; season ticket packages are on sale now. Individual tickets for the 2018 CCC will be available for purchase beginning on Friday, October 20th. Single-day ticket start at $30, series passes include all six matches across three days and start at $65. Special rates for groups of 15 or more are available. To purchase tickets on October 20th, visit charlestonbattery.comor call 843-971-4625.