Company: Carriage mule doing fine after tripping, falling during tour

Officials with Palmetto Carriage Works say one of its mules is doing fine after the animal tripped and fell during a tour on Thursday in Charleston.

According to company officials after the trip, the mule named Matilda remained on the ground, as she was trained to do, for seven minutes

until her driver could make sure her harness was untangled so that she would not be injured.

“This behavior is commonly taught to draft horses and mules to make sure they don’t injure themselves or anyone else in the event that they do trip.” said Tommy Doyle, general manager at Palmetto Carriage Works.“We are committed to the safety and care of our animals, and will ensure that Matilda is feeling 100% before she returns back to work.”

A statement by officials states the incident happened around 10 a.m.

“Sometimes horses and mules can trip just like you or I,” said Doyle. “We are taking all proper precautions and making sure Matilda is thoroughly looked over by a licensed vet. We expect that she will receive a clean bill of health.”

