CCSD: No weapons found after random weapons screening at N. Charleston HS

The Charleston County School District says no weapons were found after a random weapons screening Tuesday on the North Charleston High School campus.

"In accordance with district procedures and applicable laws, metal detector screenings and bag searches were conducted on students in randomly selected classrooms," CCSD officials said."No firearms were located during this process."

This comes two weeks after a picture emerged of a student holding a gun in a bathroom of Stall High school.

The student who authorities identified as 17-year-old Deshaun Tindal was arrested on different gun charges by Goose Creek Police.

Copyright 2017 WCSC. All rights reserved.