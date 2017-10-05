Quantcast

Charleston police searching for fraud suspect

CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) -

Officers with the Charleston Police Department are searching for a 30-year-old man wanted on fraud charges. 

James Bailey Jr. is wanted for four charges of property crime enhancement in reference to incidents that happened at multiple businesses in West Ashley. 

Anyone with information can call 843-743-7200 for the on duty CPD detective or Crime Stoppers at 843-554-1111.

