Charleston police searching for fraud suspect

Tropical Storm Nate is currently moving across Nicaragua Thursday afternoon.More >>
Officials with the North Charleston Police Department say patrol lieutenants have been equipped with body cameras.More >>
Officers with the Charleston Police Department are searching for a 30-year-old man wanted on fraud charges.More >>
Officials with Palmetto Carriage Works say one of its mules is doing fine after the animal tripped and fell during a tour on Thursday in downtown Charleston.More >>
The city of Charleston is among the most financially sound cities in the nation, according to a pair of recent reports by two of the world’s leading bond ratings agencies.More >>
