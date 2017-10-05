N. Charleston PD patrol lieutenants equipped with body cameras

Officials with the North Charleston Police Department say patrol lieutenants have been equipped with body cameras.

According to NCPD officials, Police Chief Eddie Driggers and the North Charleston Citizens Advisory Commission Chairman Keon Rhodan agreed to equip the lieutenants and believe it will be "mutually beneficial for the department and the citizens of North Charleston."

The lieutenants were equipped with the body cameras on Monday.

Currently, officers at the rank of sergeant and below are equipped with body worn cameras.

Copyright 2017 WCSC. All rights reserved.