Co-workers, family members remember pilot killed in Williamsburg Co. plane crash

Co-workers and family members are remembering a man who piloted a plane that crashed in Williamsburg County.

The crash happened just before 6 p.m. on Wednesday and took the lives of 66-year-old Henry Haddock and 47-year-old Kenneth Britton.

"It's just sad," said Charlie Wilkins, a friend of Haddock's."I loved Henry to death. He loved to fly helicopters, planes, whatever, he had them."

The American flag was flying at half-staff on Thursday at Haddock Flying Service in honor of Haddock.

Wilkins grew up with Lynn Haddock, Henry's wife.

She says she learned about his death over the phone.

"I just am in disbelief," Wilkins said."When Lynn called me and told me I just couldn't believe it. It's very sad."

Wilkins grew up with Lynn Haddock and has known her husband for decades.

She says he's always loved being a pilot.

"Loved it. Both of his sons fly and I just cannot believe that of all people this happened to Henry," Wilkins said."He was such a good pilot. I really hate that I'm having to come up here because of this."

Wilkins says Haddock's wife is on the way to the Haddock home along with other family members and friends to be each other's support during this tragic time.

"He was a very strong-willed person," Wilkins said."He loved to fly. He's been flying forever. I'm just very shocked and sad that this happened."

