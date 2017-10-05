Folly Beach PD investigating suspicious package near Coast Guard Base

Authorities are investigating a suspicious package on Folly Beach Thursday night.

According to the Folly Beach Police Department, the package was found near the Coast Guard Base on East Ashley Avenue.

Officers were seen closing a portion of the street as authorities investigate.

A susp package has been found near the CGB on Folly. Invest. is ongoing. No traffic, prop or peeps are at risk. Per reg rules, CGB is closed — Folly Beach Police (@FollyPolice) October 6, 2017

