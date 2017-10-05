Quantcast

Folly Beach PD investigating suspicious package near Coast Guard Base

FOLLY BEACH, SC (WCSC) -

Authorities are investigating a suspicious package on Folly Beach Thursday night. 

According to the Folly Beach Police Department, the package was found near the Coast Guard Base on East Ashley Avenue. 

Officers were seen closing a portion of the street as authorities investigate. 

