Thomas Rhett takes N. Charleston stage; first concert since Las Vegas tragedy

Country music star Thomas Rhett took the stage Thursday night at the North Charleston Coliseum.

This was his first concert since 58 people lost their lives at a Las Vegas country music festival.

This was also the first concert at the coliseum since the massacre.

“I was a little nervous after everything but my daughter assured me this is a closed in area,” Janet Shephard said.

Shephard drove from Florida to see the concert, and said it’s important to not let what happened on Sunday keep people from their lives, “I feel like it’s important to keep living life and not let fear get in the way.”

There were lines of people waiting to get in, but for one Ladson woman she had a brief second thought about going after the tragedy unfolded in Las Vegas.

“I thought about it for a second to be honest with you but I figured I wasn’t going to live my life in fear,” Kelly O’Brien-Kelly said.

As eager concert goers walked in they were faced with the flags that were flying at half mast, a reminder of what happened days before.

“That’s paying tribute to who got killed out there,” Kickin’ 92.5’s TJ said. “I think they are too in their own way. They’re going on with their lives and think there’s not much more that we can do than that, than pay some tribute to those people who died.”

TJ said the country music world has paused to take a breath and now is starting to look forward.

“They took a moment and I think everybody probably did, but most of the people we’ve talked, they’re going to go on with their life,” TJ said. “It’s part of who we are now. Just have to think of the great stuff people did to save people out there. Got to look at the positive.”

Safety policies are put in place for every event at the coliseum, per the venue’s website.

Thursday night’s concertgoers had their bags searched and were checked by a metal wand.

Off-duty officers and security officers were also around the venue.

A spokesperson for the venue said the goal was to make people attending the concert feel safe and secure.

