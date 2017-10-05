SCHP: One killed in I-26 accident in Berkeley County

One person was killed in an accident on I-26 in Berkeley County Thursday afternoon.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol says the accident happened at 4:15 p.m. near mile marker 187.

According to authorities, an SUV and a tractor trailer were both traveling westbound.

SCHP officials say the SUV made an improper lane change and struck the tractor trailer.

The SUV spun out and overturned, trapping the driver. The driver was not wearing a seatbelt and died, authorities said.

The driver of the tractor trailer was not hurt.

