Quantcast

Single-vehicle crash on I-26 in Berkeley Co. kills one - Live5News.com | Charleston, SC | News, Weather, Sports

Single-vehicle crash on I-26 in Berkeley Co. kills one

By Nick Krueger, Digital Content Producer
Connect
Source: Raycom Source: Raycom
BERKELEY COUNTY, SC (WCSC) -

One person is dead after an early morning crash in Berkeley County according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol. 

SCHP Lance Cpl. Matt Southern says the driver was westbound on I-26 at mile marker 188 at 2:47 a.m. when the crash occurred,

The driver of a 4-door Infinity ran off the road and tried to correct the error only to run off the road a second time and hit several trees according to SCHP. 

The vehicle burst into flames after the crash. It is unknown if the driver was wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash. The investigation by SCHP remains ongoing. 

Copyright 2017 WCSC. All rights reserved. 

Powered by Frankly