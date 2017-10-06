Single-vehicle crash on I-26 in Berkeley Co. kills one

One person is dead after an early morning crash in Berkeley County according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol.

SCHP Lance Cpl. Matt Southern says the driver was westbound on I-26 at mile marker 188 at 2:47 a.m. when the crash occurred,

The driver of a 4-door Infinity ran off the road and tried to correct the error only to run off the road a second time and hit several trees according to SCHP.

The vehicle burst into flames after the crash. It is unknown if the driver was wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash. The investigation by SCHP remains ongoing.

Copyright 2017 WCSC. All rights reserved.