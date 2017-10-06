Quantcast

Hunger relief program provides help for Lowcountry veteran families

By Aaron Maybin, Reporter
(Source: Soldiers' Angels) (Source: Soldiers' Angels)
CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) -

A relief program is helping local veterans put food in their stomachs Friday morning. 

Soldiers' Angels is hosting a veteran mobile food distribution for homeless, at-risk and low-income veteran families from Charleston. The group partnered with the Lowcountry Food Bank and the Ralph Johnson VA Medical Center for the event. 

Over 200 veteran families will receive food as part of the program.

