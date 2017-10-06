Police investigating shooting threat made toward Summerville High School

A school shooting threat directed toward Summerville High School is circulating on social media and has some parents concerned.

Dorchester County school district spokeswoman Pat Raynor said the school district and principal is aware. They are working with Summerville Police to investigate the threat and the district plans to release a statement shortly.

Live 5 News received a number of Facebook messages which showed the threat. The Snapchat screenshot included language that someone is going to "shoot up" the school and, "If you go to Summerville High School, a kid has warned others not to go to school on Monday- I do not suggest you go at all - the principal is warned but screenshot this and tell those at Summerville."

This is a developing story. We will update it with more information as it becomes available.

