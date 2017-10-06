Van seat manufacturer is recruiting

A company that manufactures front and rear seats for Mercedes Sprinter Vans is recruiting for training.

Isringhausen is working with readySC, in cooperation with Trident Technical College, to recruit and train qualified candidates.

Potential employment opportunities exist for the position of master seat builder.

For more information and to apply online, please visit http://www.sctechjobs.com.

Training will be at no charge to trainees. Successful completion of the training program carries no obligation to accept any offer of employment, nor is an offer guaranteed.

