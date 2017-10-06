Quantcast

Hospitality Staff hiring event Oct. 12

CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) -

Hospitality Staff is seeking to fill positions in the food service industry.  Positions and starting pay are as follows: 

Banquet Houseperson: $8.50 per hour

Banquet Servers: $10 - $14 per hour

Culinary Workers: $10 - $15 per hour


Thursday, Oct. 12, 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.

SC Works Charleston

1930 Hanahan Road, Suite 200

North Charleston

