Hospitality Staff hiring event Oct. 12

Hospitality Staff is seeking to fill positions in the food service industry. Positions and starting pay are as follows:



Banquet Houseperson: $8.50 per hour



Banquet Servers: $10 - $14 per hour



Culinary Workers: $10 - $15 per hour





Hospitality Staff Hiring Event



Thursday, Oct. 12, 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.



SC Works Charleston



1930 Hanahan Road, Suite 200



North Charleston

