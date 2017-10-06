Technical Writer needed

Trace Staffing agency is seeking a technical writer for a machine shop in North Charleston. The pay will be based on level and relevance of experience, and ranges from $55 - $65 per hour. This is a short-term assignment, and will last three to four months.



You must have technical writing experience to be considered.



The person who fills this position will assist in the revision of technical manuals and operating procedures. This individual will also be responsible for completion of the operation manual and all accompanying blueprints and schematic drawings.



This person will be working on the shop floor, one-on-one with the operators.



Experience with machine shops is required, and manual machine experience or background in engineering preferred.



If interested, please send resumes to: caitlinm@tracestaffing.com.

