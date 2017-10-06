MAU hiring on Oct. 11

MAU is hiring for manufacturing facilities and is looking to fill openings for warehouse jobs.



Positions include pickers/packers, material handlers and forklift operators. The pay for these jobs ranges from $9 to $11 per hour, and entry-level and experienced workers are welcome. Onsite interviews will be conducted and candidates could be hired on the spot to start work immediately.



MAU Hiring Event



Wednesday, Oct. 11, 9 a.m. to 11 a.m.



SC Works Charleston



1930 Hanahan Road, Suite 200



North Charleston

Copyright 2017 WCSC. All rights reserved.