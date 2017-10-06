MAU hiring on Oct. 11

Quantcast

MAU is hiring for manufacturing facilities and is looking to fill openings for warehouse jobs.  

Positions include pickers/packers, material handlers and forklift operators.  The pay for these jobs ranges from $9 to $11 per hour, and entry-level and experienced workers are welcome.  Onsite interviews will be conducted and candidates could be hired on the spot to start work immediately. 

MAU Hiring Event

Wednesday, Oct. 11, 9 a.m. to 11 a.m.

SC Works Charleston

1930 Hanahan Road, Suite 200

North Charleston

