Moncks Corner Police using Narcan to save people who overdose

The Moncks Corner Police Department is the first police agency in Berkeley County to use a drug that can save people who overdose.

Officers are carrying the drug Narcan while on duty.

Narcan can reverse a person's drug overdose caused by heroin and other opioids.

Chief Rick Ollic says all of his officers have been trained by the State Department of Health and Environmental Control on how to use Narcan.

The Charleston Police Department has been using Narcan since last year.

Copyright 2017 WCSC. All rights reserved.