Santee Cooper Board names new CEO, COO

The Santee Cooper Board of Directors named a new interim president and CEO as well as a new COO Friday.

The Board named James Brogdon Jr. interim president and CEO and Marc Tye COO.

Brogdon, also a former South Carolina Circuit Court Judge, joined Santee Cooper in 2005 and led the utility's successful resolution of the Santee River flooding litigation.

"Jim is uniquely qualified to lead Santee Cooper during the coming months while our Board conducts a comprehensive search for a permanent president and CEO," Leighton Lord, chairman of the Santee Cooper Board said. "He understands the important role Santee Cooper plays as a public power utility serving South Carolina and our primary duties to provide low-cost, reliable electricity and water, provide excellent customer service and promote economic development."

Tye joined Santee Cooper in 1984 and had served as the executive vice president of competitive markets and generation before being named COO.

“Marc’s breadth of experience across our core operating areas will help ensure Santee Cooper’s competitiveness and flexibility going forward,” Lord said.

