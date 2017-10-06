Charleston seaport agencies train with cruise ship industry

Tropical Storm Nate is moving offshore the eastern coast of Honduras late Thursday night.More >>
Magnolia Road has reopened after a two-vehicle wreck forced closed the street, according to City of Charleston police.More >>
U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP), Office of Field Operations, at Charleston seaport joined with South Carolina and federal law enforcement and emergency services agencies for training onboard the Carnival Ecstasy cruise ship Thursday.More >>
One of Charleston’s heaviest traveled streets began its conversion for two-way traffic Friday.More >>
Orangeburg County Sheriff's investigators are seeking several persons of interest after almost $2,000 worth of electronics were stolen from a Walmart.More >>
