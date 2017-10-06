Charleston seaport agencies train with cruise ship industry

U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP), Office of Field Operations, at Charleston seaport joined with South Carolina and federal law enforcement and emergency services agencies for training onboard the Carnival Ecstasy cruise ship Thursday.

The CBP-led training was designed to give Charleston-area law enforcement and first responders an opportunity to tour the 855-foot ship

In addition, participating agencies were able to identify areas of interest to their organizations' specific responsibilities and meet with Carnival's Miami-based security management and shipboard teams.

"Port security is not just the responsibility of one person or one agency. The overwhelming participation by the Charleston-area public safety agencies highlights the strength of our community," said CBP Charleston Area Port Director Robert Fencel. "The attendance by Carnival Cruise Lines’ senior security management from Miami reflects their high level of support and continued partnership in this important mission."

Areas covered during the training tour included, but were not limited to; the engine room, fire prevention equipment, medical capabilities, and security protocols.

Agencies involved in the event included: US Customs and Border Protection, Federal Bureau of Investigation, US Coast Guard, South Carolina Law Enforcement Division, SC Department of Natural Resources, SC National Guard, SC Air National Guard, Charleston County Sheriff’s Department, Charleston County Emergency Medical Services, City of Charleston Police Department, North Charleston Police Department, North Charleston Fire Department, and Mount Pleasant Police Department.

