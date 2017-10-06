Magnolia Road reopens after two-vehicle wreck

Magnolia Road has reopened after a two-vehicle wreck forced closed the street, according to City of Charleston police.

The accident occurred at Magnolia Road and Davidson Avenue.

Police, Charleston Fire and EMS responded to the scene, according to dispatch. The call came in at 1:41 p.m.

One person was taken to an area hospital, according to Charleston City Police spokesperson Charles Francis.

Copyright 2017 WCSC. All rights reserved.