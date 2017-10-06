Spring St. conversion to two way traffic begins Friday

One of Charleston’s heaviest traveled streets began its conversion for two-way traffic Friday.

Spring St. is now a two way street from King St. to Ashley Avenue.

City spokesman Jack O’Toole says Spring will be converted for two-way traffic from Ashley to President Street on Saturday.

O’Toole says Cannon Street will become a two-way street beginning Monday.

The plans have been in the works since 1998.

Residents of the Cannonborough-Elliotborough neighborhood have been pushing for the change to two-way streets.

Neighborhood Vice President Cator Sparks says he hopes it will discourage speeding.

Business owners also are thrilled. Rick Summers says he decided to open “The Bearded Cafe” when he learned Spring Street was going to become a two-way street.

Summers says now people driving down Spring St. will see his business.

City spokesman O’Toole says safety cones in the middle of the street will remain there until Monday.

Officials say the project also includes new curbs, street lighting and pedestrian crossing signals.

Copyright 2017 WCSC. All rights reserved.