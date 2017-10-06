Orangeburg County Sheriff's Office searching for suspects

Orangeburg County Sheriff's investigators are seeking several persons of interest after almost $2,000 worth of electronics were stolen from a Walmart.

Investigators said on Sept 24, the North Road store's loss and prevention discovered Wi-Fi routers and related equipment missing while conducting an inventory.

A review of security footage revealed a suspect placing the missing items into a shopping cart before taking the cart out of the store.

Investigators are seeking to make contact with three persons of interest who may know of the incident.

If anyone recognizes the individuals or the vehicle appeared to have been driven by the persons of interest, they are asked to call the Orangeburg County Sheriff's Office at 803-534-3550 or Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC

