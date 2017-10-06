Goose Creek police seek forgery suspect’s identity

The Goose Creek Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance in locating an individual who is allegedly involved with the forging of a check.

Goose Creek police say a man utilized a forged check to purchase merchandise at a Walmart on St. James Avenue.

The man used a BNC bank check to spend $105.32 at the store, an incident report says.

If you have any information, contact the Goose Creek Police Department at (843) 863-5200, Crime Stoppers (843) 554-1111, or Investigator Dodson at (843) 863-5200 ext. 2337.

Copyright 2017 WCSC. All right's reserved.