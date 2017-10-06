Man sought after alleged burglary in James Island neighborhood

Charleston police say a man is wanted after he allegedly burglarized a home in a James Island neighborhood.

Calvin Lee Green, 50, is wanted for burglary in the first degree and property crime enhancement in reference to a burglary that occurred on Sept. 27.

The alleged burglary took place on Ocean Neighbors Boulevard in James Island.

If any information is known regarding the whereabouts of Green, call consolidated dispatch at (843) 743-7200.

