Man sought after alleged burglary in James Island neighborhood

Tropical Storm Nate is moving offshore the eastern coast of Honduras late Thursday night.More >>
Congressman Mark Sanford toured Port of Charleston terminals with other U.S. representatives Friday to talk about that growth and improving both transportation and infrastructure.More >>
Two Orangeburg men have been charged with murder in last week’s fatal shooting near Santee, according to Orangeburg County Sheriff Leroy Ravenell.More >>
Summerville police say the alleged “Snapchat” school shooting threat which has been shared on social media in the last 24 hours is not credible.More >>
Charleston police say a man is wanted after he allegedly burglarized a home in a James Island neighborhood.More >>
