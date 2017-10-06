Quantcast

Old Wando Bridge imploded as the Wando River Bridge replacement - Live5News.com | Charleston, SC | News, Weather, Sports

Old Wando Bridge imploded as the Wando River Bridge replacement project continues

Source: Live 5 Source: Live 5
CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) -

If you heard that boom on your morning commute... don't be alarmed!

The Old Wando River Bridge on Highway 41 is in pieces now after being blown up.

It's all part of a project with the department of transportation to replace the old bridge.

The new Highway 41 bridge opened back in July.

Copyright 2017 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly