New safety put in place for largest Berkeley County High School

Tropical Storm Nate is strengthening in the northwestern Caribbean sea and moving toward the Gulf of Mexico. The latest forecast continues to show the track moving to the west of South Carolina.More >>
For the first time Friday night fans at Berkeley County’s largest high school had a new rule. The “Clear Bag or No Bag” entry procedure was put in place at Goose Creek High School’s game against Fort Dorchester.More >>
Country star Eric Church struggled to hold back tears in a tribute to the victims of the mass shooting at a country music festival in Las Vegas and debuted a song he wrote in their honor called "Why Not Me."More >>
If you heard that boom on your morning commute... don't be alarmed!More >>
Congressman Mark Sanford toured Port of Charleston terminals with other U.S. representatives Friday to talk about that growth and improving both transportation and infrastructure.More >>
