New safety put in place for largest Berkeley County High School

For the first time Friday night fans at Berkeley County’s largest high school had a new rule.

The “Clear Bag or No Bag” entry procedure was put in place at Goose Creek High School’s game against Fort Dorchester.

Live 5 News witnessed several students, parents, and fans walking up to the gates to get in without realizing the new procedure was put in place.

Those who didn’t have their belongings in a clear bag were not allowed entry, unless they had a small clutch or wallet.



School officials said the goal is to keep everyone as safe as possible.

One woman filled her plastic bag with her belongings, following the rule in the first night it was implemented.

"I think it gives everybody relief as far as what to expect from everybody and know that no one is out to get anyone, you can see your items in the bag,” a Goose Creek mom said.

Even the plastic bags coming through the gate were checked as well as folding chairs and small wallets.

This procedure will be in place from now on and the hope is to have it permanent every school district-wide next year.

School officials working security said for the first night of the policy, things ran well.



