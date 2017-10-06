S.C. State tops Morgan State 35-14

Trey Samuel ran for 153 yards and three touchdowns on 15 carries and South Carolina State scored 28 unanswered points in a 35-14 victory over Morgan State on Friday night.



The first six possessions of the second half ended in two safeties, two fumbles, a blocked field goal and an interception. Morgan State took a 14-7 lead after its two safeties but South Carolina State tied it on Quan Caldwell's 29-yard catch with 4:41 left in the third quarter.



S.C. State opened the fourth with 21 points in less than three minutes.



Two plays after Morgan State's fourth turnover, on a fumbled punt return, Samuel ran for a 15-yard touchdown to take a 21-14 lead. Darius Leonard intercepted a pass on Morgan State's next possession and ran it back 12 yards to extend the Bulldogs' lead and Samuel capped the scoring with an 89-yard TD run.



Dewann Ford was 10-of-25 passing for 141 yards and one touchdown for S.C. State (2-3, 1-2 Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference). Samuel opened the scoring on the Bulldogs' first possession with a 44-yard TD run.



Elijah Staley completed 15 of 37 passes for 154 yards and two interceptions for Morgan State (0-5, 0-2).