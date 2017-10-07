Driver killed in Summerville after single vehicle crash

A driver is dead after being killed in a single vehicle crash in Summerville, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol.

Authorities say it happened along College Park Road and Edgebrook Drive around 11:40 p.m. on Friday night.

The driver was heading westbound along College Park Road when their truck ran off the left side of the road and overturned.

The driver died from their injuries after being trapped inside the truck.

Authorities say the driver was not wearing a seat belt during the time of the crash.

SC Highway officials are still investigating.

Check back later for details. This is a developing story.

