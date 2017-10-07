Berkeley Co. emergency crews responding to Cooper River for missing diver

Authorities say Berkeley County emergency crews are responding to the Cooper River for a missing diver.More >>
St. John's vs. Baptist Hill is the Live 5 Game of the Week
A driver is dead after being killed in a single vehicle crash in Summerville, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol. Authorities say it happened along College Park Road and Edgebrook Drive around 11:40 p.m. on Friday night. The driver was heading westbound along College Park Road when their truck ran off the left side of the road and overturned. The driver died from their injuries after being trapped inside the truck. Authorities say the driver was ...
Tropical Storm Nate is strengthening in the northwestern Caribbean sea and moving toward the Gulf of Mexico. The latest forecast continues to show the track moving to the west of South Carolina.
For the first time Friday night fans at Berkeley County's largest high school had a new rule. The "Clear Bag or No Bag" entry procedure was put in place at Goose Creek High School's game against Fort Dorchester.
