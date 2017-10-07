Quantcast

Berkeley Co. emergency crews responding to Cooper River for missing diver

BERKELEY COUNTY, SC (WCSC) -

Authorities say Berkeley County emergency crews are responding to the Cooper River for a missing diver. 

The Berkeley County Rescue Squad, the sheriff's office and DNR are responding. 

Crews were seen at the Cypress Gardens boat landing. 

