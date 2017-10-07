Emergency crews searching for missing diver in Cooper River

Emergency crews are searching for a missing diver in the Cooper River in Berkeley County Saturday afternoon.

Crews with the Berkeley County Rescue Squad were seen in the area of the Cypress Gardens boat landing.

According to authorities, the chartered dive involved a man with 70 dives experience.

Officials say the emergency call for the incident came in around noon.

The sheriff's office, DNR, Coast Guard, Charleston County Sheriff's Office and Charleston police are assisting.

