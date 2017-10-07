Hurricane Nate continuing to move north towards U.S.; no major impacts for Lowcountry

Hurricane Nate is expected to make landfall in the United States Saturday night.

According to the latest forecast tracks, the category 1 hurricane is expected to make landfall in the area of Louisiana and Alabama.

Live 5 News Meteorologist Stephanie Sine says Nate is then expected to break down into an area of low pressure as it moves north.

"The Lowcountry is not in Nate's forecasted path," Sine said on Saturday.

Possible impacts we could see are a few showers for the early part of the work week.

4 p.m. Update

The latest updates shows Nate 140 miles south of Biloxi, Mississippi as it moves north northwest at 25 mph.

The outer rain bands of the hurricane is now moving onshore in southeastern Louisiana.

Nate's current location is 28.4 north and 89.1 west.

A motion toward the northeast is expected on Sunday.

On the forecast track, the center of Nate will pass near or over the mouth of the Mississippi River during the next few hours, then make landfall along the coasts of southeastern Louisiana or Mississippi tonight. After landfall, the center of Nate is expected to pass over portions of Mississippi, Alabama, and Tennessee late tonight through Sunday night.

