Nate becomes post-tropical cyclone, continues to weaken

Nate is now is post-tropical cyclone as it pushes into the northeastern U.S. on Monday afternoon.

It currently has maximum sustained winds of 20 mph. Nate is expected to break down into an area of low pressure as it moves north.

Possible impacts in the Lowcountry include a few rain showers early in the week according to Live 5 meteorologist Stephanie Sine.

5 a.m. Update

The latest updates shows Nate 20 miles Southwest of Akron, Ohio with heavy rainfall in the Tennessee Valley.

Nate's current location is 40.7 north and 81.7 west. The minimum central pressure is 1004mb.

The trending path toward the northeast is expected to continue. The Ohio Valley states will begin to feel the impact on Monday morning while the northeast can expect 1-2 inches of rain in New York state as well as New England on Monday afternoon.

