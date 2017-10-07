Nate makes landfall near mouth of Mississippi River; no major impacts expected for Lowcountry

Hurricane Nate has made landfall near the mouth of the Mississippi River Saturday night.

The National Hurricane Center has reported that the category 1 storm has maximum wind speeds of 85 mph.

Live 5 News Meteorologist Stephanie Sine says Nate is expected to break down into an area of low pressure as it moves north.

"The Lowcountry is not in Nate's forecasted path," Sine said on Saturday.

Possible impacts we could see are a few showers for the early part of the work week.

7 p.m. Update

The latest updates shows Nate 100 miles south of Biloxi, Mississippi as it moves north northwest at 20 mph.

Nate's current location is 29.0 north and 89.2 west.

A turn toward the north-northeast is expected later tonight, followed by a motion toward the northeast on Sunday.

On the forecast track, the center of Nate will make a second landfall along the coast of Mississippi tonight. After landfall, the center of Nate is expected to pass over portions of Mississippi, Alabama, and Tennessee late tonight through Sunday night.

