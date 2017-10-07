Nate moves into Ohio Valley region, continues to weaken

Tropical Depression Nate continued to weaken Monday as it moved across the Southeastern United States.

It currently has maximum sustained winds of 35 mph. Nate is expected to break down into an area of low pressure as it moves north.

Possible impacts in the Lowcountry include a few rain showers early in the week according to Live 5 meteorologist Stephanie Sine.

11 p.m. Update

The latest updates shows Nate 75 miles East-Northeast of Nashville, Tennessee with heavy rainfall in the Tennessee Valley.

Nate's current location is 36.4 north and 85.5 west.

The trending path toward the northeast is expected to continue. The Ohio Valley states will begin to feel the impact on Monday morning while the northeast will feel the post-tropical cyclone rain event on Monday night.

