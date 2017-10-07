'Walk a Mile in Her Shoes' event raises awareness for domestic violence

The 'Walk a Mile in Her Shoes' event is raising awareness about domestic violence.

October is Domestic Violence Awareness Month.

On Saturday, men strapped on high heeled shoes at Gahagan Park in Lincolnville for the cause.

Shannon Watson and Sydney Binney are Community Domestic Violence Liaisons for My Sister's House.

Watson is a liaison for Berkeley County and Binney is a Liaison for Dorchester County.

"We know that as women heels can be a pain sometimes, but it's the same thing as domestic violence it can be a pain for women that are in it," Watson said.

That's why men nationwide are "Walking a Mile in Her Shoes."

Corbett Conrad is participating in the walk to support his girlfriend Binney.

South Carolina ranks number five for highest rates of women murdered by men according to the Violence Policy Center.

My Sister's House is hosting the event. They shelter and work to empower victims and children who've experienced domestic violence to live free from abuse.

Multiple other community organizations came out with booths to inform the people of local resources and to show support.

"We've recognized all types of abuse, we know that physical abuse is what people first think of 'that battered woman' but it can also be emotional, verbal, psychological, financial, sexual or destroying their pets and property," Binney said.

Robin Sevigney is the Victim's Advocate for Joint Base Charleston.

"If we don't all work together, the resources are just not there for each one of us to do it on our own," Sevigney said.

Her husband walked in the event to also show support.

"It's for a good cause and we really need to work on this domestic violence thing all over the country," Richard said.

They want you to know you are not alone.

"Help is out there, it can feel like you're very stuck and that no one believes you and no one is there for you, but help is there," Binney said.

My Sister's House will be hosting another 'Walk A Mile in Her Shoes' event Saturday, Oct. 14, in Park Circle from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m.

Its costs $20 to register, children 5 years old and below are free.

The event will go on rain or shine.

