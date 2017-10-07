Quantcast

Crews clear I-26 westbound accident near Highway 78 exit - Live5News.com | Charleston, SC | News, Weather, Sports

Crews clear I-26 westbound accident near Highway 78 exit

NORTH CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) -

Crews have cleared an accident that was causing I-26 traffic to back up in the area of the Highway 78 exit. 

Highway Patrol says there were injuries involved in the incident. 

Copyright 2017 WCSC. All rights reserved. 

Powered by Frankly