CSU no match for Indiana

Charleston Southern was unable to overcome Indiana's passing attack and defensive presence on Saturday afternoon at Memorial Stadium as the Buccaneers fell to the host Hoosiers, 27-0.

Indiana (3-2) took the 24-0 halftime lead following a pair of Peyton Ramsey-to-Taysir Mack touchdown passes and the Hoosiers kept the Bucs (2-3) off the scoreboard for just the second time in the 2017 season in the CSU loss. The Hoosiers held the 478-134 advantage in yards and 30:44-29:16 advantage in time of possession in the win.

Ramsey was 32-of-41 with 321 yards through the air to pace the Hoosiers offensively, but the Bucs' defense provided several highlights in the contest with Shadarius Hopkins setting up a pair of turnovers. Hopkins forced a fumble recovered by Sekwan Jenkins in the first half, while his deflection in the third quarter turned into Anthony Ellis' second interception of the season.

Ronnie Harris led the Bucs offensively with a career-high 71 yards on 10 carries. Harris averaged 7.1 yards per carry to pace the CSU rushing efforts. Terrence Wilson finished with a team-high 14 carries for 15 yards in the game.

Demetri Royer returned to the lineup for the Bucs and led CSU's tackling efforts with a career-high 13 tackles. Zane Cruz added two tackles for loss, a sack and forced a fumble to go with six tackles. Brandon Rowlandadded a forced fumble and Ellis added a fumble recovery in the contest.



-per CSU Athletics