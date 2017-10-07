Gamecock defense shines in 48-22 win over Arkansas

An unprecedented night by South Carolina's defense may have rescued the Gamecocks season and sent Arkansas back down a familiar, discouraging path.

The Gamecocks (4-2, 2-2 Southeastern) scored three touchdowns on defense - returning two interceptions and a fumble - in a 48-22 win over Arkansas (2-3, 0-2) on Saturday.

After a 75-yard touchdown drive by the Razorbacks tied it at 10 early in the second quarter, Arkansas gained just 48 yards in their next 18 plays. Those plays included an Austin Allen interception Skai Moore returned 34 yards for a TD and an Allen fumble that T.J. Brunson returned 74 yards for a score.

By the time the Razorbacks started moving the ball again, the Gamecocks led 41-10 in the fourth quarter.

''Everything disintegrated right in front of us,'' said Arkansas coach Brett Bielema, who will need three wins over five SEC teams he is a combined 8-15 against with the Razorbacks

South Carolina has no record of ever scoring three defensive touchdowns in the 125 years it has played football. Gamecocks coach Will Muschamp, known for his defensive mind, couldn't remember three touchdowns from his favorite unit in his career. And Brunson - he had never been in the end zone in all his football life, either.

''That was fun. I hope to get to do it again,'' Brunson said.

And all that defense helped build the confidence of an offense that had seen several shaky games but come through with two more wins than the halfway point in 2016. Jake Bentley went 16 of 31 for 199 yards and three touchdowns, including a critical 18-yard pass to Bryan Edwards in the corner of the end zone with four seconds in the first half.

Bentley spread the ball around to nine receivers as South Carolina beat a team from the SEC West for the first time since 2013.

The Gamecocks gained 358 yards, scoring on five of eight possessions in the final three quarters. Bentley was sacked just once, a week after the offense line allowed seven sacks in a loss to Texas A&M.

''It takes the pressure off of us,'' Bentley said of the defense. ''Their confidence is through the roof.'