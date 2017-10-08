Quantcast

Fire crews put out small kitchen fire in West Ashley - Live5News.com | Charleston, SC | News, Weather, Sports

breaking

Fire crews put out small kitchen fire in West Ashley

By Justin Brickler, Producer
Connect
Source: AP Source: AP
WEST ASHLEY SC (WCSC) -

Emergency crews were able to put out a small kitchen fire at Monument Square Apartments in West Ashley, according to Charleston Fire officials. 

Charleston County dispatchers say Charleston and St. Andrews Fire departments responded to the fire at 2:44 a.m.

No word on any injuries. 

This is a developing story. Check back later for details. 

Copyright 2017 WCSC. All rights reserved. 

Powered by Frankly