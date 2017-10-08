Six players from Lowcountry named to Shrine Bowl roster

A half dozen players from the Live 5 News viewing area are on the South Carolina roster for the 81st Shrine Bowl game.

Representing the Lowcountry will be Darius Rush (C.E. Murray), Nathan Walker (Cross), Dakereon Joyner and Justin Williams (Fort Dorchester), Sam Hartman (Oceanside Collegiate Academy), Jackson Hutto (Summerville).

This year's Shrine Bowl will be played on Saturday, December 16th at Gibbs Stadium in Spartanburg.

The annual contest pits the best seniors in North Carolina and South Carolina against each other.