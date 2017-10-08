Pumpkin patch opens in Summerville for families

A pumpkin patch in Summerville has opened up for families.

The family attraction is opened every day now through November first.

It's called the Pumpkin Patch of Mistletoe Lane and it's located right off of Lincolnville Road.

The company says they get new pumpkins in every week.

"We sell hundreds, thousands, of pumpkins all different colors, shapes sizes. Hay bells, corn stalk, we have gift shops, a lot of different picture areas, North Carolina Apples," Rob Zdneck with the event said.

The Pumpkin Patch is open from 9 a.m. until 8 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 10 a.m. until 7 p.m. on Sunday.

