Accident kills 2-year-old in Summerville neighborhood

One child passed away after a collision in a Summerville neighborhood Sunday afternoon according to the Berkeley County coroner.

The incident occurred at approximately 12:55 p.m. Sunday on Tabby Creek Circle near Sangaree Elementary School.

SCHP has also said their Multi-Disciplinary Accident Investigation Team (MAIT) is involved in the investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for more details.

