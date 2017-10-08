Quantcast

Accident kills 2-year-old in Summerville neighborhood - Live5News.com | Charleston, SC | News, Weather, Sports

Accident kills 2-year-old in Summerville neighborhood

By Carli Drayton, Digital Content Producer
Connect
Source: Live 5 Source: Live 5
SUMMERVILLE, SC (WCSC) -

 One child passed away after a collision in a Summerville neighborhood Sunday afternoon according to the Berkeley County coroner.

The incident occurred at approximately 12:55 p.m. Sunday on Tabby Creek Circle near Sangaree Elementary School. 

SCHP has also said their Multi-Disciplinary Accident Investigation Team (MAIT) is involved in the investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for more details.

Copyright 2017 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly