SCHP investigating fatal collision in Summerville neighborhood

By Carli Drayton, Digital Content Producer
SUMMERVILLE, SC (WCSC) -

The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal collision that occurred in Summerville neighborhood Sunday afternoon.

The incident occurred at approximately 12:55 p.m. on Tabby Creek Circle.

Multiple neighbors have reported that it involves a child, but authorities have not confirmed.

SCHP has also said their Multi-Disciplinary Accident Investigation Team (MAIT) is involved in the investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for more details.

