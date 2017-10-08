Benefit event planned to support Virgin Islands hurricane victims

On Sunday people gathered at the Charleston Pour House on James Island for an event to support hurricane victims in the Virgin Islands.

It's a Caribbean style event with music, a silent auction, Caribbean food and drinks.

The event is called Lowcountry Love for the Virgin Islands.

The co-organizers used to live there and have friends who are still on the islands.

"It's heartbreaking it really is to talk to my friends on the phone and know that they don't have running water and they don't have a way to take a shower or eat it's really overwhelming but it feels really good to finally see everything come together and the community here wanting to help and give back," co-organizer Claire Young said.

They are collecting supplies like bottled water, canned food, pet food and toiletries. You can also donate tools and hardware to help with rebuilding. They don't need clothing donations.

"They need everything basically to live right now," Young said. "It's a beautiful community that we have here in Charleston, I'm really proud of everybody that has stepped up and wanted to contribute."

The organizers will be sending the items off this week in a 40' container.



If you'd like to learn more about their efforts or how you can donate visit their Facebook page here.

Copyright 2017 WCSC. All rights reserved.