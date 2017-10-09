SCHP: One dead after vehicle crash in Colleton Co.

One person died Sunday afternoon after a crash in Colleton County according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol.

The accident happened on Pierce Road near McDaniel Town Road and involved a single vehicle.

SCHP said the driver of a Ford pick-up truck traveling north on Pierce Road went off the right side and struck a ditch which overturned the vehicle

The driver died on the scene and was not wearing a seatbelt. He passed away due to the injuries he received in the crash according to SCHP.

This is a developing story. We will update it as more information becomes available.

Copyright 2017 WCSC. All rights reserved.