Lowcountry NFL Update (Week 5)

AFC
A.J. Green, WR, Cincinnati Bengals - Had 7 catches for 189 yards and a touchdown in a 20-16 win over Buffalo. The Summerville alum has 32 catches for 505 yards and 3 touchdowns
Carlos Dunlap, DE, Cincinnati Bengals - Had 1 tackle in a 20-16 win over Buffalo. The Ft. Dorchester alum has 12 tackles, 1 sack, 1 pass deflection and 2 TFL's
Ron Parker, LB, Kansas City Chiefs - Had 8 tackles in a 42-34 win over Houston. The Beaufort alum has 25 tackles
Byron Maxwell, DB, Miami Dolphins - Was not active in a 16-10 win over Tennessee. The Ft. Dorchester alum has 8 tackles
Bruce Ellington, WR, Houston Texans - Had 2 catches for 30 yards in a 42-34 loss to Kansas City. The Berkeley alum has 9 catches for 133 yards and a touchdown and 2 carries for 12 yards.
Brandon Shell, OL, New York Jets - Played tackle in a 17-14 win over Cleveland
Edmond Robinson, LB, New York Jets - Did not have a tackle in a 17-14 win over Cleveland. The St. John's alum has 1 tackle
DeAngelo Henderson, RB, Denver Broncos - Bye Week. The Summerville alum has 1 carry for 1 yard and 1 tackle.
NFC
Robert Quinn, DE, Los Angeles Rams - Had 3 tackles, 1 TFL and 1 sack in a 16-10 loss to Seattle. The Ft. Dorchester alum has 10 tackles, 3 TFL and 2.5 sacks
Andre Ellington, RB, Arizona Cardinals - Had 1 carry for -2 yards and 9 catches for 65 yards in a 34-7 loss to Philadelphia. The Berkeley alum has 13 carries for 49 yards and 28 catches for 257 yards
