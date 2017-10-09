Berkeley Co. to host public meeting for road widening project

Berkeley County will host a public meeting on Oct. 24 aimed to provide information regarding the proposed widening of US-176.

The meeting will be from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Cane Bay High School.

There will be a drop-in type format with displays for viewing, and residents will have an opportunity to provide written comments.

The entire project consists of widening US-176 from two lanes to five lanes from US 17 Alt. to Center Line Road, a distance of about eleven miles, and will be split into two phases.

Phase one consists of widening US-176 from US 17 Alt. to Jedburg Road/Cooper Store Road, a distance of about seven miles.

Phase two consists of widening the road from Jedburg Road/Cooper Store Road to Center Line road, which covers about four miles.

Berkeley County personnel and consultant representatives will be available to answer questions and discuss the project with people on an individual basis.

