TAKE A STAND: Volvo Expansion

News that Volvo is expanding even before the first vehicle is produced is more good economic news for the Lowcountry.

Volvo has announced plans to build a second vehicle in Berkeley County. That means another $520 million investment and more than 1,900 jobs.

When the plant opens and the first S60 rolls off the production line next year and the newly added XC90 follows in 2021, Volvo will have invested more than $1 billion and created more than 4,000 jobs.

That kind of investment will eventually create a ripple effect of around 20,000 direct and indirect jobs.

All because Volvo believes in the Lowcountry. And we believe in Volvo, as we do in all businesses who invest and provide good jobs to local workers.

